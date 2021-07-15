Robert J. McMahon, 84, of La Crosse, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by family at his home. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Eau Claire, WI, to John and Idabelle (Sires) McMahon. He served in the US Navy.

Robert married Mary Hageness on March 5, 1960.

He worked at Gundersen Clinic for 40 years. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, and spending time up north. He was a member of the American Legion Post 52 La Crosse for 40 plus years.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary McMahon; children, Larry (Julie) McMahon, Pat (Kim) McMahon, Lynne (Marc Volden) McMahon, Brenda (Brian) Miller, and Brian (Becky Chambless) McMahon; two brothers; 12 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a younger brother.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Burial, with full military honors provided by American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse, will be held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, 1137 Boomer Mill Road, La Crosse.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10am until time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to www.schanhoferfh.com

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.