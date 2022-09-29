 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert J. Monarski

Robert J. Monarski passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022.

He is predeceased by his wife Mary Lu (nee Winkler) and four sons. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Marcy; sons: Paul, Tom (Joanne), Steve (Lisa); and daughter, Ann; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, October 6 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Thursday, October 6 at the church. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of local arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com

