WEST SALEM — Robert J. Olson, 76, of West Salem passed away October 16, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Salem. Burial will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, and may be given to West Salem Rod and Gun Club or Coulee Region Boy Scouts.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.