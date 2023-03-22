LA CROSSE — Robert J. “Rob” Alland, 49, of La Crosse died on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Gundersen Health Care in La Crosse. He was born on May 23, 1973, in La Crosse to Gene Clayton and Ruth Ann (Lambert) Alland. Rob was a 1992 graduate of Logan High School. Rob enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating and greatly enjoyed spending time riding his motorcycle. Rob also enjoyed spending time at the cabin on the old family homestead. He was employed as a freelance handyman, doing construction and snowplowing in La Crosse. His last job was building a garage with his brother at his brother’s home.

Rob is survived by his daughter, Adriane (Jim Boehme) Alland; his significant other, Crystal Egge; his siblings: Eric (Katherine Murphy) Alland, Carl (Jayne) Alland and Anne (Donny Hayden) Steers; nephews: Shawn (Tara) Steers, Ryan (Anne) Steers and Gene Steers and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Dale Steers and his dog, Duke.

A service of remembrance will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service in Onalaska. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.