Robert J. Stremcha, 78, died unexpectedly working outside Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born July 10, 1942, to George Stremcha and Louise (Herlitzka) in the town of Gale. In his childhood he lived on Hwy. 27, south of Sparta. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1961. He had met Joann (Arentz) while in high school at the Cataract Dance Hall. They were united in marriage at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, June 23, 1962.

Like his brothers and sisters, he went on to continue his education. Robert went through University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, achieving a bachelor of science degree in 1966. While in college Robert and Joann lived on Depot street in Sparta, raising two sons, Daniel and Richard. Moving closer to Robert’s work in La Crosse School District, they lived in Mormon Coulee MHP including raising daughter, Sherry. Getting an opportunity to live rural, outside of La Crosse, they purchased land in Barre Mills. During the build of the house his Dad, Grandpa George, were able to see the build before his passing. Robert and Joann moved the family to live in Barre Mills after the build which remains there still. Robert appreciated having their friends come over to the house. His friends would reminisce stories.