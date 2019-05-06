Robert J. Tralmer, 92, native of Oakdale, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Skokie, Ill.
Former husband of Dorothy Mae Tralmer, nee Dailey; loving father of Joseph M., Kathy S. (Ken) Korsch, Robert “Kelly” (Judy) and Kim A. Kelly; dear grandfather of Karli and Robert (Janet) Korsch, Tracy (Michael) Morel, Christopher and Joanne Tralmer and Jessica Kelly; cherished great-grandfather of Mila Morel; fond brother of Ronald (Darlene), Donald (Pat) and the late Howard (the late Alice) Tralmer. Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Haben Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, from the funeral home. Mass, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, Ill., 60539. (www.mooseheart.org). Funeral info: 847-673-6111, or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.