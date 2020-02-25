Robert J. Wells Jr.

KENOSHA, Wis./LA CROSSE --Robert J. Wells Jr., 70, formerly of Kenosha and La Crosse passed away Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Robert was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Kenosha, the son of Robert Sr. and Eileen (nee O'Connor) Wells. He graduated from St. Joseph's in Kenosha and went on to earn a law degree from UW-Madison. For nearly 40 years, Robert worked as a trial attorney in criminal law, first in La Crosse and later in Sheboygan.

Robert is survived by his wife, Connie; and their son, Brian Wells of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his siblings, Kathy (Kahele) Kukea, Dan (Ada) Wells and Steven Wells; other relatives and friends.

A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., in Sheboygan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Robert's name. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.