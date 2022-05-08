HOLMEN, Wis. — Robert James “Bud” Smith, 89, of Holmen and formerly of La Crosse, peacefully crossed over to eternal life at his home on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Bud was born October 15, 1932, to John Robert “Jack” and Pernell Agnes “Nellie” (Kenyon) Smith. He was a proud “Northsider” and attended St. James Grade School and was a 1951 graduate of Logan High School. Following his graduation, Bud enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and proudly served from November 25, 1951, until November 24, 1955. He was a member of American Legion Post 284 of Holmen. On August 4, 1956, Bud married Janine Ruth Keller at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in La Crosse.

Bud worked for Continental Can Company in La Crosse for many years before retiring 1994. He played softball in several area leagues for many years and was inducted into the Wisconsin Softball Hall of Fame in 2003.

Bud is survived by Janine, his loving wife of almost 66 years; six children and their families: Catherine Jean Jensen and her sons, Aaron (Alicia) Jensen and Garrett Jensen; Michelle Renae Smith and her son, Tony (Heather) Smith and their son, Kieran J. Smith; Linda Marie Goodman and her children, Jeremy (Shannon) Goodman and their children Hailey and Ethan Goodman, Brandy (Jordan) Holter and their children, Luis, Angel and Roberta Arredondo and Jordan Holter, Jr., and Crystal Goodman and her children, Elijah and Landon Goodman and Alajia Goodman-Henderson; Patricia JoAnne Smith; Ralph Scott Smith (Todd Connaughty) and their children, Megan Cogswell and her son, Dayton, Macie Connaughty and her daughter, Willow, Moira (Joe) Hengel and their daughter, Ensley, and Parker Connaughty; and Gregory James (Dana) Smith and their children, Mackenzie, Emerson and Finley. He is further survived by a sister, Marilyn Osweiler; a brother, David Smith; a sister-in-law, Kay Smith; and nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Bud was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Lynn Smith in 1959; a son, Michael John Smith in 2013; his parents, Jack Smith and Pernell Smith Holliday; his step-father, Irvin Holliday; brother and sister-in-law, Richard “Dick” and Marilyn Smith; brother, Donald Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Bob McCoy; infant siblings, Hazel Pernell Smith and John Edward Smith; sister-in-law, Bonnie Smith; brother-in-law, Ray Osweiler; his in-laws, Ralph and Eva Keller as well as many other extended family members and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main St. in Holmen. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.