Robert James Saphner, 83, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, surrounded by the family that adored him.
He was born Feb. 17, 1935, in La Crosse, to John and Mary (Wurm) Saphner. He was a lifelong resident of La Crosse and loved living by the Mississippi River. Bob was a master fisherman and hunter, much to the chagrin of the fish and ducks. After graduating from Aquinas High School, he joined an architectural firm headed by Robert Hackner, which grew to be HSR & Associates. He began his career there as a secretary and was the business services manager when he retired after 45 years of dedicated service.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Knothe); his sons, Thomas (Mary) Saphner of Green Bay, Wis., Dan (Ethel) Saphner of Esko, Minn., and Dave (Alane) Saphner of Muskego, Wis. His spirit will live on in his eight grandchildren, Bet, Luke, Rob, Katie, Matt, Emily, Zach and Lauren. He was preceded in death by his brother, John; and sisters, Marion Curti and Janice Mason.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Guests may call on the family from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aquinas Catholic Schools or the Children’s Miracle Network are preferred.