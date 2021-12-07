Robert Joseph "Bob" Knutson

Robert "Bob" Joseph Knutson

ONALASKA - Robert "Bob" Joseph Knutson, 72, of Onalaska died suddenly Friday December 3, 2021 at Gundersen Health System.

He was born on November 2, 1949 in La Crosse Wisconsin to Roger and Charlotte (Hoyer) Knutson. As a youth his family moved to Roanoke Illinois where he graduated from Roanoke High School in 1967. He received many awards for Track and Cross Country. Even receiving a trophy and his name was proudly displayed on the Gymnasium wall for being the top runner. It is still displayed today. After working in carpentry Bob entered the navy in 1967. He served in Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan on the AJack ship. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal. After being discharged from the Navy in 1971, Bob met and Married Linda E. Gonia in West Salem Wisconsin on May 27, 1972. They went on to raise two children Tracy and Ryan in their Onalaska home. Bob attended Western Wisconsin Technical College learning the printing trade while working at the Rubber Mills. Upon graduation he earned an Associate's Degree in printing and he began his 40-year career at Inland Printing until he retired.

He was a proud member of the Gamegetter Bowhunting Club, the American Legion, Member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem and the Coulee Farm softball team. He enjoyed all aspects of hunting and fishing, playing softball and sharing these activities with his grandchildren. He earned may deer, elk, bear and fish mounts.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda of 49 years, daughter Tracy (Brian) of Bangor Wisconsin, Son Ryan (Jessica) of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, seven grandchildren: Kyle (Emily) Venenga, Mark Venenga, Kaitlyn (Andrew) Castillo, Kierra (Chris) Knutson, McKenna Knutson, Hailey Knutson and Hannah Knutson; three great-grandchildren Ryan, Olivia and future baby Lucus. His siblings: Ray Knutson of Phillips Wisconsin, Ronald (Nancy) Knutson of Holmen Wisconsin and Janice Rechkemmer of the Villages Florida, along with sister-in-Law Judy Knutson of La Crosse Wisconsin. He also is survived by many brothers in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Roger and Charolette Knutson, brother Roger Knutson, sisters: Betty(Glen) Jolivette, Vivian(Ken) Johnson and Lois (Mervin) Fruetche, his in-laws: Russell and Elmeda Gonia, Brother in law Russell Blaine Gonia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, West Salem. Pastor Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM, until 7:00 PM, Wednesday, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, West Salem.