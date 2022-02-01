Robert Karlen Flugstad, age 83, of La Crosse, WI formerly of Westby, WI, passed away peacefully the evening of January 27, 2022, with his wife, Sandy, by his side after a short battle with cancer.

Robert was born July 29, 1938, to Kermit and Violetta (Stenerson) Flugstad in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

Robert grew up in Westby, Wisconsin and graduated from Westby High School in 1956. While in high school he sang in the choir and lettered in football, basketball and track. He was extremely proud to have held the school record for many years in the 440-yard dash and serve as co-captains of his teams.

Following graduation, Robert joined the United States Air Force. He was one of five classmates to enlist in the Air Force on the same day that summer. During his service he was stationed in Oakland, Denver, Fairbanks and Duluth as a member of the 49th Fighter and the 18th Fighter Squadrons. He spent his time as an armament mechanic working on jet fighters like the F-102. Robert was honorably discharged from active service in 1960.

After being discharged from the Air Force, Robert went to work in the family business, Flugstad and Foss Hardware, in Westby. Over the next several years, he helped to continue to grow the family business into one the largest hardware stores in the area.

It was during this time that he met his future wife, Sandra Smith of St. Paul, Minnesota. On February 14, 1971, Robert married Sandy in St. Paul. The couple had two sons, Bjorn and Erik, who they were very proud of. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this past Valentine’s Day as the King and Queen of Valentine’s at Bethany St. Joseph’s.

In 1978, Robert went to work for Vernon Telephone where he worked until he retired in 2003. After retiring, Robert and Sandy spent their time at the cabin in northern Wisconsin relaxing on the lake, reading many novels and traveling throughout the US with their sons. He especially enjoyed spending the winters sitting next to his son’s pool in Arizona for many years. He said he always liked the heat (even Arizona summers) more than the cold.

Robert loved his hometown of Westby. He was a member of the American Legion, Kiwanis Club, a life member of the Snowflake Ski Club, a volunteer member of the Westby Fire Department for 16 years and served in various roles at Westby Coon Prairie Church over his lifetime. He was an avid supporter of the Westby Norsemen, Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. When he was not participating in or watching sports, he enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Kermit in 1960 and Violetta in 2007. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his eldest son, Bjorn (Jen) Flugstad of Arizona; his youngest son, Erik Flugstad of Utah; his sister, Gloria (Dennis) Jacobson of Ridgeland, Wisconsin; his niece, Angela (Tony) Nemes of Viroqua, Wisconsin; his nephew, Paul (Tanya) Jacobson of Dallas, Wisconsin; and his niece, Amy Jacobson of Appleton, Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany St. Joseph in La Crosse who provided comfort and compassion for Robert and the family over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed toward Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, the Westby Norse Fund or an educational, veteran or healthcare organization of your choice.

Due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic a private memorial service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby, WI at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, Robert will be laid to rest with military honors in the Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery. We encourage all of those who can to follow along with the service online via Vosseteig Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vosssfh.com.