WEST SALEM—Robert Kent Shaw, 83, of West Salem, WI passed away on August 26, 2022 at Mulder Health Care Facility with family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 West Franklin Street, West Salem, WI at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The Jandt-Fredrickson funeral home in West Salem is assisting the family with arrangements.