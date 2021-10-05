CALEDONIA, MN—On September 30, 2021, with great sadness we said goodbye to our treasured husband, father, coach, mentor and friend. For 97 years he filled our lives with his love, amazing energy, compassion and unique humor. From beginning to end he lived and left life with comedy, courage and grace. Before his “final pitch”, he tipped his hat to his extended family of Caledonia. Semper Fi.

Robert L. Stark was born February 11, 1924 to Adolph and Elizabeth Stark in Red Wing, MN. He graduated from Central High School in Red Wing, MN in 1943. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. During WWII, he served in the Pacific until November 1945. He married Mary Ann Raetz on June 26, 1948 in Red Wing, MN and they enjoyed 73 years together.

Bob graduated from Winona State in 1951, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. He started his teaching career in Caledonia in 1951, was head football coach 1951-1967, assistant basketball coach 1951-1967, head baseball coach 1951-1976, and resumed coaching baseball 1981-1986, and was athletic director 1968-1990. Mr. Stark was involved in the Caledonia school system teaching, coaching and as athletic director for 39 years. He belonged to NEA, MEA, CEA, and State High School Coaches Association. He was inducted into Winona State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005, and MN State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010. He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and MaCal Grove Country Club.

Robert is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann, children: Mary Jo (Jim) Hyland of San Jose, CA, Thomas (Kathleen) Stark of San Diego, CA, Patrick (Lisa) Stark of Huntington Beach, CA, and Michael (Wendy) of Caledonia, MN, and grandchildren: Jamie and Maggie Hyland, and Robert A. Stark, and step grandchild, Jamilla Prince, and step great-grandchildren: Philip, Joseph, Kaden and Kira. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Lawrence, Henry, Fredrick, Cecelia, Dorothy, Bertha, and Patricia, and several nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers as an expression of sympathy, the family welcomes memorials which will be used for Caledonia Area Schools extra-curricular activities.The family appreciates the community’s love and support, but because of Covid considerations there will not be a public visitation.

Everyone is invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Tom Jennings will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.