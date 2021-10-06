 Skip to main content
Robert Lee Gilbertson

Robert Lee Gilbertson, 61, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 after having fun at the Oktoberfest parade with family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM followed by graveside services in the cemetery. A complete obituary and guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Robert’s family would like everyone to dress casually, preferably in Packers, Badgers or Brewers gear.

