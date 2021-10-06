Robert Lee Gilbertson, 61, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 after having fun at the Oktoberfest parade with family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM followed by graveside services in the cemetery. A complete obituary and guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Robert’s family would like everyone to dress casually, preferably in Packers, Badgers or Brewers gear.