SCOTTSBORO, AL—Robert Peter Vosen, with heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of Robert Peter Vosen, age 90, of Scottsboro, AL at his home on December 2, 2021. He was born April 20, 1931 in Lime Ridge, WI to Peter and Katherine (Weitzel) Vosen. After graduating from Reedsburg WI High School, Bob joined the Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He met the love of his life, Anita Kraemer at a dance and she became his bride on June 2, 1956. As the family started to grow, they moved to LaFarge, WI where Bob owned an insurance agency. From his roots, he eventually returned to farming, raising limousine cattle and tobacco. He was a very active member of the community serving as a school board member for many years and as a volunteer fireman. He worked diligently on the LaFarge dam project and flood control of the Kickapoo River. His efforts and testimony are recorded in histories of that project. In 1978, with three children in college in Wisconsin, Bob and Neet moved with their four other children to Vinegar Bend, AL where he farmed on a full-time basis. Soon after, they purchased a ranch and general store in Louin, MS and moved the family there. As the remainder of his family was growing up, he was very active as a 4-H leader, making sure everyone had a steer to show. His career then took a turn as he ventured into the natural gas business in Bay Springs, MS as the head of the natural gas department.

Their next stop was Canton, MS where he managed the utilities for the city of Canton. After his retirement, he started selling hydraulic cylinders components. Bob and Neet traveled the US from Alaska to Maine making sales calls along the way and they were able to see family and friends across the country. In 2013 they made their final move to Scottsboro, AL to be closer to family. Bob enjoyed being of service at the Jackson County Alabama Senior Center. Bob and Neet loved participating in the wonderful activities provided at the center. Bob stayed very active taking care of his roses, gardening, or finding a new recipe to share with the family.

Bob’s faith and Catholic identity were the bedrock of his long and blessed life. Every family gathering would begin with his words, “let us pray”. We hope to continue your traditions, we will cherish your memory, and will love you forever.

Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anita; children: Lynne (Wayne) Clark, Poynette, WI; Lisa (Bernie) Jernander, Reedsburg, WI; Laura Harrison of Amory, MS; Thomas (Robin) Vosen, Scottsboro, AL; William (Lisa) Vosen, Fairhope, AL; Geoffrey Vosen of Scottsboro, AL; daughter-in-law Michelle Vosen of LaCrosse, WI. He was adored by his 16 grandchildren: Sean, Chelsea, Carly, Joe, Ben, Kelsey, Alex, Aaron, Katie, Bobbye, Zack, Kyle, Megan, Ashlyn, Avery, Jack; 15 great-grandchildren and several special grandchildren in-laws. He is further survived by his sister Mary Margaret “Maggie” Volk, Reedsburg, WI; brother-in-law, Ray Kraemer (Richard Olson), Wausau, WI; sisters-in-law: Edna Kraemer, Hartland, WI and Carol Kraemer, Wausau, WI., Dorthea Vosen Hewitt, FL; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends across the country. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Vosen; parents: Peter and Katherine Vosen; his brothers: Raymond “Bud” Vosen and Linus “Jack” Vosen; in-laws: Ben and Elsie Kraemer. Brother and sister-in-laws: Frank Volk, Ralph and Sally Kraemer, Paul and Elizabeth Kraemer, Delbert Kraemer, Donald Kraemer, Mary Kraemer; son-in-law, Rick Harrison.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church, Scottsboro, AL on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation at the church from 10:00 AM—11:00 AM. The Valley Funeral Home of Scottsboro has been assisting the family with arrangements.