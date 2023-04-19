ONALASKA—Robert R. Gray, 86, of Onalaska, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 21, 1937 in Cumberland, MD to William and Merla Gray. Robert graduated from Ypsilanti High School in Michigan in 1955. He received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and his master’s degree from the University of Michigan. Robert married Judy Horner on August 26, 1961 in Wixom, MI. Robert was a big University of Michigan sports fan and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He loved jazz and Dixieland music.

He is survived by a son, G. Scott (Dawn) Gray of Indianapolis and six grandchildren: Declan, Brandon, Megan, Rachel, Katie, and Emilee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judy and a son, Kerry.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska. Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 PM until the time of services.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.