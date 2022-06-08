EAU CLAIRE — Robert R. Ingram, 43, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the village of Haugen.

Robb was born Aug. 17, 1978, in Menomonie, the son of Terrance and Margaret (Wood) Ingram.

Robb was the general manager of Wagner’s. He was a member of First Congregational UCC of Menomonie.

Robb is survived by one son, Alex (Dana) Ingram of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Kaitlyn and Hannah Ingram, both of Eau Claire; his mother, Margaret Ingram of Menomonie; two brothers: Brad Ingram of Chetek and Tim Ingram of Menomonie; one sister, Kristine (Bob) Middendorf of Olathe, Kansas; and one grandson, Jackson.

Robb was preceded in death by his father, Terrance Ingram; and his ex-wife, Laura Nyman.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Harvestime Church in Eau Claire.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.