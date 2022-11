WINONA — Robert R. Keister, 88, of Winona passed away peacefully November 7, 2022, surrounded by his three children.

Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church (Huff and Wabasha Streets), Winona. Burial with military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery.

A complete obituary and condolences available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.