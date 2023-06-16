Robert R. Lamb Jr., 67 of Moses Lake, Washington formerly of Tomah, Wisconsin passed away May 27- 2023. Robert Jr. was born to Robert Sr. and Ilene (Fairfield) Lamb on March 17, 1956 in Racine, Wisconsin. After graduating in 1974 Bob joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard for a short time, Bob owned his own business fixing mobile homes. Bob was a local musician playing with a number of different brands. Bob found his passion was cooking. He became a known chef in Washington. Robert married Sue (Hall) Lamb in 1984, moved back to Wisconsin where they resided for 26 years before returning to Washington.