Robert R. Lamb, Jr.
Robert R. Lamb Jr., 67 of Moses Lake, Washington formerly of Tomah, Wisconsin passed away May 27- 2023. Robert Jr. was born to Robert Sr. and Ilene (Fairfield) Lamb on March 17, 1956 in Racine, Wisconsin. After graduating in 1974 Bob joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard for a short time, Bob owned his own business fixing mobile homes. Bob was a local musician playing with a number of different brands. Bob found his passion was cooking. He became a known chef in Washington. Robert married Sue (Hall) Lamb in 1984, moved back to Wisconsin where they resided for 26 years before returning to Washington.
Robert is survived by his three sons: Brandon, Preston (Valerie) and Benjamin and three step kids: Beau Jones, Jackson (Mary) and Amy Jones (Brandon Calkins) a number of nieces, nephews and grandchildren; siblings: Connie (Jack) Garber, Janice (Ron Obernberger) , Gaylon (Sam) Lamb and Sheila Lamb along with family and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents: Robert Sr. and Ilene; his wife, Sue; sister, Joyce; daughter-in-law, Victoria Jones.
Celebration of life for Robert Jr. (Bobby) will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Winnebago Park Shelter, Tomah, Wisconsin.
Robert will be layed to rest in Moses Lake, Washington with his wife, Sue on June 24, 2023.
Thanks the Robert Lamb Jr. family.