Robert “Bob” K. Ratajczyk, 53, formerly of Holmen, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Galesville.
He was born in Evanston, Ill., April 6, 1965. On April 29, 1989, he married Maureen Kelly and they later divorced.
He is survived by his two children, Seth Ratajczyk (Tiffany Labato), Paige Wagas (Rolly Wagas); brothers, Ken (Sue), Chuck (Pam); and sister, Jamie Ratajczyk.
He was also a member of the Carpenters Union #1143 in La Crosse. He enjoyed working with his hands and helping others, which lead to his career choice of a carpenter. He was a strong man but that strength wasn’t enough when it came to overcoming the battle of addiction. The disease he battled with for most of his life took this strong-willed, smart and courageous man too soon from this earth, before he could get the chance to pick up the pieces and start anew. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, such as Sunday breakfast with his family, a hot cup of coffee and his plants that he loved so dearly. Let his passing be a lesson to all that are struggling with addiction and the families of those going through this with them. We love and miss you, Dad, but are at peace to know you are in a place with no more pain and suffering.
