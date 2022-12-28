ARCADIA—Robert “Rob” Theodore Reichwein, 44 of Arcadia, passed away peacefully, Friday December 23, 2022 at home after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Rob was born on September 14, 1978 in Arcadia, Wisconsin to Roger and Ann (Kampa) Reichwein.

Rob had an infectious personality, always wearing a smile on his face and a joke on his lips, even during his final days. His zest for life was felt in everything he did, and he had a way of turning the simplest of days into an entertaining time for all involved. He was full of quick-wit and had a heart of gold, never hesitating to lend a helping hand to those around. His go-getter enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit perfectly suited him for a successful career in sales. After graduation from Arcadia High School and Western Wisconsin Technical College, Rob progressed to a role as Sales Manager at Ashley Furniture Homestore in Arcadia before transitioning to Supreme Graphics in Arcadia from 2007 to 2019. He continued to excel in his sales career at EO Johnson in Eau Claire until his passing.

One could often find Rob driving through town “to see what’s changed”, around the area looking for deer, watching sports (Go Cubs Go!), boating, water-skiing, ice fishing, deer hunting, or socializing with friends and family.

Through all these things though, what made him happy at his core was being around people, especially his family. He loved to crack a cold one and crank some tunes with his family and friends any chance he had. You would often find him with his sweetie Maegan, his kids and family or friends, out and about just enjoying life. Rob’s passion for politics and desire to serve his community drove him to serve on the Trempealeau County Board for many years before becoming mayor of Arcadia from 2016-2022. As Mayor, Rob was proud to work for the community he loved, in efforts to grow and protect that which makes Arcadia such a wonderful place to work and live.

Everyone that had the pleasure of getting to know Rob felt that he made an everlasting imprint upon their lives.

Rob is survived by his sweetie, Maegan Huber; son, Garrett Huber; daughter, Madelyn Huber-Reichwein; mother, Ann Reichwein of Arcadia; sister, Jill Wieczorek of Mazomanie; brother, Ross (Jacqui) Reichwein of Charlotte, NC; nieces: Katie (Seth) Krogman, Liz (Ben) Slaby, Alexis Reichwein, and Quinn Reichwein; nephew, Beckett Reichwein; great-nieces: Sienna Slaby and Eleanor Krogman; along with many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Roger Reichwein; brother, Andrew Reichwein; brothers-in-law: Matthew Huber and John Wieczorek; along with other close family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia, WI with Reverend Kyle Laylan officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, family and friends are invited to the Arcadia Country Club to continue sharing memories of Rob. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.