Robert Streeter, 83, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Lake Havasu City, AZ. A family graveside service will be at held at Liberty Pole cemetery at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 2, 2023 at the Eagle’s Club, 216 Rock Ave, Viroqua, WI from 1:00-3:00 p.m.