ONALASKA—Robert “Terry” Smith, 71, of Onalaska, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his home. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.