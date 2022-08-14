Robert Theodore Moss

Robert “Bobby, Bob, Rob” Theodore Moss passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 67. Bobby as called by many, was born on a foggy, Tuesday, November 16, 1954, in La Crosse, Wis., the son of Robbie Lindsey Moss and Orby Moss.

He is survived by his sons: Jessi Moss, Damon Moss Hieber, Cain Moss; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brothers: Orby Moss, Raymond Moss and John Moss.

Bobby, was a charismatic enigma with a deep passion for music performance that touched many people. There is so much to say about Bobby’s temerity, the adventures shared with many, and the friendships to those that knew him well.