Robert Valentine Jr.

Robert R. Valentine Jr., 90, of La Crosse died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in the Tomah VA Medical Center.
He was born in La Crosse, Oct. 15, 1928, to Robert Sr. and Lila (Reichart) Valentine. He married Delores Mae Theisen Sept. 23, 1953, in Indiana.
Robert spent his career working for the Air Force, was a World War II veteran and was stationed in countries all over the globe. He enjoyed watching football and baseball and especially enjoyed making wartime model airplanes.
He is survived by five children, Debbie (Joseph) Kelemen, Robin (Sharon) Valentine, Jerry (Vicki) Valentine, Ursula Martin and Steward (Roschelle) Valentine; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his two brothers, Ricky Valentine and James (Charlotte) Washburn of Las Vegas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; two sisters, Patty and Carrol; and two grandchildren.
Per Robert’s wishes, there are no services planned at this time.
