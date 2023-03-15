Robert “Bob” W. Crooks Jr., 83, of La Crosse, died on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:45 AM, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse, Wis. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate, with burial to take place in French Island Cemetery, with military honors performed by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post No. 52. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 AM until the time of the service at the church on Saturday.