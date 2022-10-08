Robert W. Dornfeld

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 10, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.