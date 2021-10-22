Robert Welch passed away September 27, 2021. Robert, the first-born son of Josephine and Robert Welch, Sr. was born April 6, 1936 in Tomah, WI and attended Tomah High School Class of 1954.

He enlisted in the Naval Reserve Cadet program then went active duty as 2nd Lt USMC. He received flight training in both helicopter and fixed wing eventually he was in President Eisenhower’s helicopter squadron as Lt.

Upon retiring from service as Lt. Col, he went to Perth, Australia on a work visa and worked in mines. When he returned to the States, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and had a distinguished career.

Bob was employed by American Airlines until he retired in 1996 having been the captain on transatlantic flights from Dallas to Frankfurt, Germany.The first time the family went to Bloyer’s Airport in Tomah, WI he decided he wanted to be a pilot.

Bob is survived by his life partner, Vianne Van Cleave; two sisters: Janice (Bob) and Donna; and by two brothers: Jerrold (Betty) and Patrick (Barbara). He was preceded in death by the premature death of our beloved brother, Jim. He has a host of nieces and nephews.

Bob was the cherished golden boy of four generations (from grandparent to parents to siblings to offspring,) because of his intelligence and gentle nature and caring for relatives. His integrity, morality and decency were impressive and his calm demeanor was a blessing. Bob cherished old friends as well as new, and loved his extended family dearly. Bob had a very funny, dry sense of humor and was a man of very, very few words. He did not talk much about himself or his accomplishments throughout his life which we are finding to be very impressive. Bob had many skills and his interests were varied and he never stopped learning.

Robert Welch will be cherished and sorely missed. He is now in Heaven with his parents Robert, Sr. and Josephine, along with his brother, Jim.

Military Service will be held 2:00 p.m., October 20, 2021 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421. Followed by a reception at the VFW, 124 Stone City Dr., Joliet, IL 60436.

The family asks for any donations/financial contributions/memorial contributions to be made in honor of Robert F. Welch to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Inc. Legal name: Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, Inc., 909 N. Washington St., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314—Federal tax ID number: 22-1905062.