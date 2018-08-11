WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Roberta “Bobbi” Anne (nee Wendorf) Fitzgerald, 85, of Wisconsin Dells passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at Our House in Wisconsin Dells, surrounded by her loving family.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m Tuesday at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church.
Roberta was born Dec. 7, 1932, in Janesville, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Alice (King) Wendorf. On Sept. 30, 1950, she married Jerry “Fitz” Fitzgerald and they were blessed with two sons and five daughters. Bobbi enjoyed many roles in her lifetime, including a partnership with her husband, in Fitzgerald Plumbing, where she was secretary and accountant, a manager at St. Vincent de Paul in Wisconsin Dells, and a devoted wife and loving mother. She loved taking family vacations, watching the Packers, singing, doing crafts with her daughters and had an insatiable sweet tooth! She was particularly proud of being a devoted Brett Favre fan, even after he left the Packers!
Bobbi is survived by her sons, Edward (Gerry Ann) of Bangor and Dan (Pat) of Marshall, Wis.; daughters, Kathy (Dave) Kosak of Reedsburg, Wis., Terri (Pete) Radke of Wisconsin Dells, Peggy (Jerry) Schluter of Sauk City, Wis., Kristy (Gary) Kasten of Belmont, Wis., and Kelley (Matt) BonDurant of Madison, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Sharon Ives, Patricia Esch, Marge Fitzgerald and Joy Wendorf; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry “Fitz”; brothers, Jerry, Bill and Bruce; and a sister, Nancy.
The family would like to offer a special “Thank You” to the staff at Our House in Wisconsin Dells for the care they gave mom the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions directed to Heartland Hospice would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.