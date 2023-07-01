Robin D. Finco, age 43, passed away suddenly from a stroke on June 25, 2023 at UW Madison Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born on September 18, 1979 in Crookston, MN to Francis and Billie (Bodoh) Finco. He spent his childhood striving to be as good at everything as his older brother, Luke and alternately adoring and terrorizing his younger sister, Abbi.

Robin graduated from Onalaska High School in 1998 where he had the time of his life making deep and lasting friendships, playing football and hockey, and participating in show choir and an A Capella group called Sound Investment. These passions continued after high school when he played in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers and the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Robin did his best to live up to the Fighting Saints moniker by spending ample minutes in the penalty box. He played fullback at UW La Crosse as an old man of 23 when the team was the WIAC Division III Champion from 2002-2004.

Robin was married to Jamie Marsh and later divorced. From this marriage came Sofia, the most important and cherished thing in his life. She was his best buddy and beloved old-movie watching partner. Whether it was catching panfish, spending time at the rink, or roasting s’mores in the backyard, the two of them made a mighty duo.

Robin was a warm and caring man who would do anything for his friends or family and sometimes even for folks he had never met. He had the heart of a lion. Those lucky enough to be in his life never doubted his love or loyalty. His mom will forever miss the frequent phone calls to ‘check in’ that always ended with a “Love you guys.” Robin was always ready to discuss and debate anything from politics to religion, and of course his beloved Minnesota Vikings. He loved all things outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his Dad and brother. He was an amazing son, father, brother and friend who will forever be loved, missed, and remembered.

Robin worked at Summit Credit Union in Madison where he was a Vice President of Business Services and worked as a small business lender.

He is survived by his daughter, Sofia of Middleton; parents: Fran and Billie Finco of Onalaska; brother, Luke (Chrissy) Finco of Whitehall; sister, Abbi (Ben) Olson of Bloomer; half-sister, Leslie (Brad) Specht of Hutchinson, KA; nieces and god-daughters: Kayla and Ava; nephews: Noah, Jaxon, Evan, Andy and Cooper; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Robin’s life will be held at the Onalaska Omni Center outdoor pavilion on Saturday July 15, 2023 beginning at 9:30 AM. Join us to share memories and stories from 9:30-11:30 AM. At 11:30 there will be a brief informal service with lunch to follow. Robin would expect everyone attending to wear nothing fancier than shorts and a t-shirt. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robin D. Finco Memorial Hockey Scholarship and sent to: Onalaska Education Foundation, 237 2nd Avenue South, Onalaska WI 54650.

This annual scholarship will benefit a graduating male or female hockey player from Onalaska High School.