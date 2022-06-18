PLATO—Robin Lee Bowman, 60, of Plato and formerly of Lewiston and Winona, passed away on November 5, 2021, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN.

Robin’s life will be remembered and celebrated, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Winona, MN. Visitation is from 3:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. and time for fellowship while sharing a meal. Robin’s family asks that you honor him by wearing 4th of July, Allis-Chalmers orange, camouflage, or Halloween attire. At a later date, Robin’s ashes will be interned privately in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rushford, MN.