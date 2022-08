LA CROSSE — Robin R. Lee, 64, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced jointly by his family and the funeral home. To read his obituary in its entirety and offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group of Onalaska is assisting his family with arrangements.