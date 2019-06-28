Robin Ronald Redmann, 50, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Robin was born June 13, 1969, in Fond du Lac, Wis., the son of Ronald and Arlene (Leu) Redmann. He was a 1987 graduate of Laconia High School. Robin was united in marriage to Pam Michels June 5, 1993, and had two children, Aidan and Aubrey. Robin enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting or with his canine companion, “Jake.” In his spare time he would do taxidermy for friends and family. Robin was a handyman, he could fix just about anything. He will be deeply missed by many.
Robin is survived by his two children, Aidan and Aubrey Redmann of Tomah and their mother, Pam Redmann; his father, Ronald Redmann of Brandon, Wis.; two brothers, Randy (Gina) Redmann of Brandon and Ryan (Becky) Redmann of Brandon; niece, Elaney; and nephew, Levi; further survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, “Jake.”
He was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene Redmann; and grandparents.
Visitation for Robin will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main St., Waupun, Wis.
A memorial service for Robin will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kohls Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Rosenberg officiating. Burial will take place at the Brandon Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established to Rob’s children, and may be directed to Ron Redmann.
The family would like to thank Robin’s friends for the support and friendship throughout the years.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.