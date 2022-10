LA CROSSE — Robyn W. Spencer, 74, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home.

A public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. A private family service will be held at First Congregational Church, La Crosse. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.