CADOTT—Rochelle (Geissler) Lee, 83, of Cadott, WI. passed away April 18, 2023 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, WI surrounded by her loving family.

Rochelle was born on May 24, 1939 to Martin and Caryl Bergeron of Jim Falls, WI.

Rochelle married James Geissler at Notre Dame Catholic Church in 1956. They resided in the Eagle Point area where they raised eight children. In 1978 they moved to Cadott where they owned and operated the Frog Hop Tavern for 18 years, where they made many friends and memories.

James and Rochelle were married for 42 years until James passed away on May 16, 1998. She later married Jim Lee on June 2, 2007. They enjoyed taking road trips and loved the winters they spent in Arizona. Jim Lee passed away on January 11, 2020, due to an illness.

Her family meant the world to her and her Christian faith was strong.

She loved to play cards, go to the casino and dance to old time music.

Rochelle spent the last couple of years at Our House Memory Care due to Dementia. She will be truly missed!

Rochelle is survived by her children: Jim Geissler, Jr., Cindy (Tim) Graham, Sandy (Bob) Giannoble, Rhonda (Jerry) Davis, Dusty Geissler, Kay (Randy) Scheidler and Linda (Steve) Soden; a sister, Barb Schemenauer: brothers: Martin “Prune” (Jeanette) Bergeron, Jr. and Terry (Elke) Bergeron; along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: James Geissler and Jim Lee; son, Randy Geissler; grandson, Brent David; parents, Martin and Caryl Bergeron; in-laws: Edwin and Molly Geissler; sisters: Pauline and Sharon; brothers: Roger, Maynard and Lucky.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice and Our House Memory Care Staff for all there care and compassion they bestowed upon our mom.

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Cadott, WI.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, WI,

and also one hour prior to the service Monday morning at the Church.

