AURORA, CO—Rodney John Gunther, 73, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Aurora, CO.

He was born in Chippewa Falls on September 27, 1949 to Max and Violet (Harms) Gunther.

He graduated from Chi-Hi in 1968. He attended UW La Crosse and settled in the Denver area. He was a Building Inspector for the City of Denver for over 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, fishing, camping and always had a 4-legged companion.

He was survived by daughter, Shar (John) Ballentine; grandsons: Dillon and Reid; brother, Rockne (Lucille) Gunther; nephews: Travis (Melissa), Troy, Darrin and Scott; great-nephews: Andrew, Jacob, Simon and Jack.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Terry, Randy and Max, Jr. Gunther.

He was a gentle and kind man that will be missed by all.

Celebration of Life to be held on March 4, 2023 at The Edge in Chippewa Falls from 1:00-4:00 PM.

His final resting place will be alongside his family at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends and family may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

Horan Funeral Home is assisting the family.