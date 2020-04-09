× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rodney Lee Schellpfeffer, passed away at the Bethany Riverside Nursing Home, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born in Mayville, Wis., Jan. 4, 1937, to the late Herbert and Agnes Schellpfeffer.

Rod was a member of the Air National Guard of Wisconsin. He attended UW-Madison, receiving a degree in economics. He met his future wife, Mara Wakefield, while in school. They married in 1960. He began working as an adjuster for Sentry Insurance, where he continued until his retirement in 1992. He resided on French Island, for most of his life, serving on the Campbell Town Board for 20 years. He was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse and served on the church council.

Rodney was a one of a kind father to two daughters, Jody (Queak) Every of La Crosse and Jackie Gallogher of Onalaska. He spent much time with his daughters, involving them in his interests and teaching them many life lessons that made him their hero. He has three grandchildren, Julie, Ryan and Lucas. He has three great-granddaughters, Kinsley, Kora and Katie Weller. Rod loved his family and their visits to the nursing home, where he could enjoy the weather, eating meals outdoors and perusing the river and grounds whenever weather permitted.