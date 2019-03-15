ONALASKA — Rodney Leonard Shaw, 97, of Onalaska passed peacefully into heaven at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Monday, March 4, 2019.
He was born Jan. 9, 1922, in Soldier’s Grove, to Harold and Edna Shaw. He graduated from Soldier’s Grove High School at the end of childhood spent in Soldier’s Grove and Milwaukee. He served in the Army air corps in the Aleutian Islands, during World War II. On his return he met Dorothy Christopherson. They married Sept. 10, 1947, and raised their two sons, Rod and Mike, in Soldier’s Grove, Boscobel and Fennimore, Wis., while advancing their careers. Rod graduated with a master’s degree in education from UW-Platteville and served as Fennimore Elementary Principal until his retirement in 1987. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fennimore and also involved in the American Legion and Lion’s Club. Rod and Dorothy traveled extensively and wintered in Arizona, for several years. They most recently have enjoyed living in their condo in Onalaska.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Rodney (Pam) Onalaska, Michael (Marcia) Fond du Lac, Wis.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Wade) Foley, Oshkosh, Wis., Nathan (Megan) Shaw, Holmen; great-grandchildren, Owen, Isaac, Gabrielle and Isabelle; two stepsisters, Maxine Meyers and Florence Campbell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Darrell Shaw; stepbrothers, Paul Koch and Donald Koch; and stepsister, Eleanor Koch.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Pastor Charles Miller will officiate with burial following military honors. Friends may call from 10 a.m. till the time of service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home is serving the family.