CHASEBURG—Rodney W. Buck, 76, of Chaseburg, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. He was born on April 9, 1947, and adopted by Mathias and Sylvia Buck.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

A special thank you to Pastor Wassermann, Pastor Lindholm, Mayo Oncology, and staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamilycremation.com.