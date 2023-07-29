CHIPPEWA FALLS—Roger A. Lund, 64, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home. He was born on August 28, 1958, in Eau Claire to Juno and Irene (Benish) Lund.

Roger worked at Land O’ Lakes and Amaco for the majority of his career. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was an avid Packer fan much like the rest of his family.

He is survived by his mother, Irene Lund; siblings: June (Clare) Harshman, Bernie Lund, Paul (Lorie) Lund, and Beverley Olson; daughters: Brenda Johnson and Debra (Terry) Starck; and six grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Juno Lund; siblings: Judy Rothbaure, and Edward Lund.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM and continue until the time of service. The service will be followed by a luncheon and burial at Cooks Valley Cemetery.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.