STODDARD/LACROSSE—Roger B. Meier, 88, of Stoddard/La Crosse, WI, passed away on February 25, 2022. A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at the Stoddard Village Park, shelter B, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Military honors provided by Stoddard American Legion post #315 will be at 11:15. Lunch will follow.