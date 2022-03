LA CROSSE—Roger B. Meier, 88, of La Crosse/Stoddard, WI, passed away peacefully at his home in La Crosse with his family and his dog “Susie” by his side on Friday, February 25, 2022.

A private service for the immediate family will be held. A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary may be found and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.