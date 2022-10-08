Roger Bates, age 83 of Pleasanton, CA, died September 30, 2022. Born July 6, 1939, at Grandview Hospital, La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Merlyn and Anne Bates. Graduated Central High School in 1957 and then joined the US Navy earning awards and honors, as well as graduating from Army Language School, Monterey, CA, and toured the PacRim on the aircraft carrier USS Ranger, CVA-61. While stationed in the Philippines, he married Veneranda Cawaling and recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

He graduated from Cal-State Hayward with a Bachelor degree in Business Management. Roger owned printing companies by trade becoming a Certified Forms Consultant (CFC), he was a BSA Scoutmaster of Troop 998 and District Award of Merit and Silver Beaver recipient in Pleasanton, an accomplished Bay Area 9 and 8-Ball tournament pool player, and an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife, Vener Bates; children: Briant, Kimberly and Royce; grandchildren: Haley and Brennen Bates, Mason Dunn; his sister, Gloria Harder and many nieces, nephews, and relatives in Wisconsin and Solor, Norway.

He will be buried at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA, with full military honors.

Memorials may be given to the Boy Scouts of America in his name, 1001 Davis St., San Leandro, CA 94577, or 2600 Quarry Rd., La Crosse, WI 54601.