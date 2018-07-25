Roger C. Winter, 77, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 17, 1940, to Minnie and Clarence Winter in Eau Claire, Wis. After graduating from Memorial High, he attended the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and received a grant to study at Yale for a year. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Baker, June 22, 1963. He worked at Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a planning supervisor and then transferred to be the traffic supervisor until he retired.
He was a member of Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers, Mormon Coulee Lions Club and the La Crosse School Board. He was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, remembered especially for making his lefse, potato pancakes and donating fresh vegetables. He enjoyed going to their cabin up North, where they entertained family, friends and fishing with his grandkids. He was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan and was always ready to play cards. He was proud of his garden, where he always planted extra for his family, friends and neighbors. Tractor rides with grandpa are a cherished memory. His great sense of humor and smile will be truly missed.
Roger is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two daughters, Kristi (Skip) Miller and Debbie (Andy) Reiken; son, Brian; five grandchildren, Marissa and Jessica Reiken, Cade Miller and Olivia and Bennett Winter; sister, Nancy (David) Luenzmann; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate and burial will be in Brunswick Cemetery, Eau Claire. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church and again from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Mission Endowment Fund.
Special thanks to all the doctors at Gundersen, especially Dr. Metz and Cindy Vieth, for taking such good care of Roger. Thanks also to all of our friends and special neighbors, especially Gene and Rita Robert and Tom and Carol Berra.
