WARRENS — Roger Clayton Hancock, age 81, of Warrens, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Our Home Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He was born June 14, 1941, to Cecil and Leota (Delaney) Hancock at his home in Mather, Wisconsin.

Roger lived in Mather for most of his life and spent much of his time enjoying the outdoors. He married Judy Guildner, but they later divorced. He also married Darlene Hancock; they later divorced. Roger worked as a certified nursing assistant at the Tomah Veterans Administration Hospital in Tomah, Wisconsin, for many years.

He is survived by his children: Harold Hancock of Necedah, Wisconsin, Shari (Edward) Martin of Plum City, Wisconsin, Steven (Maria) Hancock of Mauston, Wisconsin, and Andrew (Jacquelyn) Hancock of Warrens, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Heather (Kyle), Nathan, Tyson, Sean (Kortney), Alicia (Joe), Adam, James, Megan, Myra, Lucas, Bodhi, and Willow; great-grandchildren: Mia, Parker, Dawson, Gabriel, Beckett, Cecilia, Everly, Castiel, and Montana; his siblings: Dennis (Debbie) Hancock of Janesville, Wisconsin, Mary (Paul) Shepherd of Warrens, Wisconsin, Alice (Ray) Bryden of Janesville, Wisconsin, Bonnie Hancock (Jerry Rodriquez) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Tim (MaryCris) Hancock of Tomah, Wisconsin, Betty (Bob) Henning of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and Paul (Julie) Hancock of Tomah, WI; brother-in-law, John Perz of Wilton, Wisconsin; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Leota; a sister, Lucy Perz; niece, Lisa Perz; nephew, Brian Voltz; and brother-in-law, Donald Voltz.

Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Jerry Jennings officiated.

