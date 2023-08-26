BARNEVELD—Roger Emerson, age 82, of Barneveld, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the VA Hospital. He was born on September 26, 1940, in Galesville, the son of Allen and Marian (Sveen) Emerson. Roger graduated from Logan High School, La Crosse, in 1958. He married Donna (Sebranek) Emerson on May 6, 1967, in La Crosse, WI. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963. Roger worked in HVAC sales for Carnes Company, retiring in 2020. Roger was a member of the Ridgeway American Legion and Barneveld-Ridgeway Knights of Columbus. He was honored to participate in the Badger Honor Flight in May 2023.

Roger is survived by his wife, Donna; two sons, Mark (Jessica St. Peter) Emerson and Michael (Melissa Albert) Emerson; daughter, Sara (Paul) Buschman; two grandchildren, Miles Emerson and Ellis Emerson; and sister, Delores Koch. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Kessler; and brother, Russell Emerson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 100 Church St., Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, with Father Rob Butz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Badger Honor Flight.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., (608) 437-5077.