LA CROSSE — Roger J. Hundt, 80, of rural La Crosse died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Mulder Health Care in West Salem. He was born Jan. 23, 1942, to Clarence and Alice (Lang) Hundt. He graduated from West Salem High School in 1960. He was drafted and served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood. Roger married Karen Newburg in 1970, and the couple farmed their married life on St. Joseph’s Ridge. Roger enjoyed farming and driving tractors. He took pride in being on the farm, taking care of his machinery and working hard.

Survivors include his daughter, Trisha (Tom) Leis, and grandson, Kyle, of West Salem; two brothers-in-law: Allen Mielke and Robert Newburg; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen, in 1996; son, Jeff; sisters: Judy Proksch, Linda Taylor and Debbie Mielke and brothers: Kenny and Steven Hundt.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Ridge Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the Bangor American Legion. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to the staff at Mulder Health Care for their wonderful care of Roger.