CHIPPEWA FALLS—Roger J. Mlsna, 78 of Chippewa Falls, passed away on June 16, 2023 at his home in Chetek surrounded by his loving family under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Roger was born on March 28, 1945, to James and Virginia (Lorenz) Mlsna of Cadott. Roger graduated from Cadott High School in 1963. He graduated from Stout State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1967 and a Master’s Degree in 1970.

He married the love of his life, Mary Lee Ruff of Cadott, on June 18, 1966 at St. Rose of Lima Church. They had two sons, Timothy and Steven. They enjoyed 57 years of loving marriage. In 1967 Roger began teaching, which he did for 33 years at North High School and Delong Middle School in Eau Claire. While teaching in the 70’s, he started a construction business and built over 60 homes in Wisconsin and Northern Minnesota for Evans International Homes out of Mankato, Minnesota.

In 1980 he began a new business, Biter Products Corporation, where he manufactured hunting seats. His rep groups sold these seats from the Dakotas to the Atlantic Ocean. Some of his biggest dealers were Cabelas and Gander Mountain. In 2000 he retired from teaching and sold Biter Products Corporation to a company in Minneapolis.

Roger and Mary Lee enjoyed many years of retirement together where they spent their winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama and their summers at their Lake Home in Minong, Wisconsin. Roger’s greatest love was his wife and family. He had seven grandchildren and one great grand-daughter. He loved watching them play sports and spending time with them at the Lake Home hunting, fishing, and riding 4-wheelers. His family was his life and his love will be with them always.

Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman. He bow-hunted elk, deer, antelope, and bear in many of the mid-western and western states. He also fished in many of those states. His many record book deer and 10 bull elk are his greatest hunting memories. He loved the outdoors. Roger especially cherished the friendships of those who shared his passion for hunting, fishing, and sports in general.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lee; two sons, Tim (Tiffany) Mlsna of St. Michael, MN and Steve (Shelly) Mlsna of Findlay, Ohio; 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Kiley, Madison, Jordan, Jon, Isaiah and Cody, as well as one great grand-daughter, Oakley; brothers, Tom (Shirley) Mlsna of Chippewa Falls and Jim (Nancy) Mlsna of Minong; sisters-in-law, Delores (Ken) LaFaive and Barb (Richard) Prokupek both of Chetek; bothers-in-law, Dennis (MaryJo) Ruff of Lakeville, MN and Duane (Shannon) Ruff of Minong; and many nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in St. Rose of Lima in Cadott, town of Sigel.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at the church.

Friends and family may express online condolences at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

The family would also like to thank the Mayo Hospice staff for the great care they have provided during this time.