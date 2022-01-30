SPARTA — Roger J. Suhr, 74, of Sparta, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on August 27, 1947, in Sparta to Vernon and Ivadell (Hanson) Suhr. He grew up in Melvina and graduated from Cashton High School in 1966.

Roger served in the US Army during Vietnam, as a helicopter mechanic. He moved back to the area after his service. He delivered fuel for Sparta Co-Op for 33 years and farmed in Melvina. He retired from Star Blends in 2010 due to health reasons.

Roger married Barbara Robinson in 1984. They had two sons and later divorced. He married Patricia Ziegler in 2009.

Roger enjoyed camping, socializing with friends, and Friday night family gatherings for dinner and cards. Just mention euchre, and he was there. He was a member of VFW Post 8584, Cashton where he looked forward to helping with events, especially smelt fries. He was also a member and caretaker of the Sparta Rod and Gun Club, helping with many events. He was on the WI Country Music Association board for several years, and enjoyed country music and his many “dancing friends”. In difficult times he would find the positive. Everyone knew him as a kind and gentle soul. He will live in our hearts and souls forever. “Till we meet again.”

Roger is survived by his wife, Patty of Sparta; children: Jeremy (Kirsten) Suhr of New Lisbon, Dawn (Paul) Mahlum of Holmen, Mike (Retta) Ziegler of Rockland, and Mark (Carisa) Ziegler of Sparta; grandchildren: Jared, Alex, Rusty (Kelly), and Heidi (James); great grandchildren: Jackson, Taylor, Isacc, and Alexis; siblings: Jim (Jeanice) Suhr of Sparta, Carolyn (Tom) Hemmersbach of Sparta, and Rick Suhr of Mauston; man’s best friend, Teddy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon and Ivadell; son, Joe; and infant brother, Victor.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 8584 of Cashton, will be in Leon Cemetery, Leon.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com,

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.