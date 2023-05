Roger “Jesse” James, 81, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, died Friday, May19, 2023 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wisconsin.A brief prayer service will be Friday, May 26, 2023, 2:00 P.M. at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Burial with military rites will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau.Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until service time.A full obituary may be seen at:https://www.zwickeyfuneralhome.com